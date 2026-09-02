NTA’s search for exam centres after NEET paper leak forced online switch

As part of a plan to identify and develop testing centres to conduct computer-based examinations for NEET-UG next year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to collect information from government institutions on their IT infrastructure and available space.
Following NTA’s directions, the AICTE wrote to the Vice Chancellors of state-run technical universities, directors and principals of AICTE-approved government-run higher education institutions earlier this week.
This comes amid the ongoing overhaul of the NTA – the nodal autonomous body that conducts NEET-UG and other entrance tests for higher educational institutions – after the paper leak earlier this year. The government has said that the NEET-UG exam will move from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based testing from next year.
The NEET-UG paper leak prompted the Union Education Ministry to cancel the first entrance exam on May 3, in which around 22 lakh candidates appeared. The cancellation sparked nationwide protests and compelled Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Education Minister.
According to an official order, NTA wrote to AICTE on August 5 and sought information on the availability of computing infrastructure and vacant space in government institutions, which can then be considered for being developed as Standard Testing Centres for entrance exams.
“NTA conducts various national level examinations in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. With the progressive migration of examinations mode and the requirement for a wider geographically distributed network of testing centres, NTA is assessing the availability of suitable infrastructure in Government institutions across the country,” AICTE said in a communication to the Vice Chancellors of state-run institutions.
All AICTE-approved institutions, including engineering Colleges, polytechnic institutes, government university departments and other state-run technical or management institutions, have been requested to provide information about their infrastructure.
The AICTE has also shared a format with the institutions. They will need to provide details of the number of functional computers/computer systems available, IT infrastructure and systems, networking and internet connectivity, availability of power backup and the availability of CCTV and related facilities. Details on vacant space have also been sought.
“The information is required only in respect of government colleges/institutions approved by AICTE. Institutions are requested to ensure that the information furnished is accurate, complete and duly verified by the competent authority of the institution,” it said. The institutions have been asked to submit the details to AICTE by September 15.