NSUI sweeps Varanasi university students poll

The victorious NSUI candidates of Sampurnanad Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya student elections. (ANI) The victorious NSUI candidates of Sampurnanad Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya student elections. (ANI)

The ABVP, the students’ wing of the RSS, has lost all the top posts to the Congress’s NSUI in the students’ union elections at the Sampoornanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi. The ABVP held the president’s post for the last two years.

In the elections held on Wednesday, the NSUI candidates won the top four posts — president, vice-president, general secretary and library secretary — of the students union, leading to celebrations by Congress workers in Varanasi as well as in Lucknow.

“So proud of NSUI for the fantastic results at Sampoornanad Sanskrit University, 4 out of 4.. Well done!” tweeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is set to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet social activists and BHU students who were earlier arrested during protests against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC. She is likely to meet the NSUI leaders of Sampoornanand Sanskrit University.

For the post of president, Shivam Shukla of the NSUI defeated Harshit Pandey of ABVP by 485 votes. Of the total 1,950 student voters, 991 had voted in the polls. For the post of vice-president, Chandan Kumar Mishra of NSUI was declared winner, defeating Gaurav Dubey of ABVP by a close margin of 71 votes.

ABVP’s Harshit Pandey attributed the defeat to the last-minute cancellation of their original candidate. “We also worked hard but are sad that we could not make it,” said Pandey.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App