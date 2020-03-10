NSUI sweeps Gujarat varsity students’ union election

Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary Parthiv Kathwadia said, “The election results have reflected students’ faith and confidence in NSUI. They have voted against casteism and racism. ” Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary Parthiv Kathwadia said, “The election results have reflected students’ faith and confidence in NSUI. They have voted against casteism and racism. ”

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) swept the Gujarat University senate and board for students’ welfare elections held Sunday after a gap of four years.

Out of the total 10 senate seats, eight went to polls on Sunday. Six of them were won by NSUI.

While ABVP won two, with only one nomination, the remaining two seats were uncontested.

Similarly for the total 14 seats of the students’ welfare board, NSUI won nine and ABVP the remaining five. Out of total 22 seats that went to polls on Sunday, NSUI won 15 seats and ABVP 7.

Gujarat Youth Congress general secretary Parthiv Kathwadia said, “The election results have reflected students’ faith and confidence in NSUI. They have voted against casteism and racism. ”

“Colleges with Congress management and Trust had threatened its students to vote for NSUI, else they would be marked ‘failed’ in the internal examinations.” ABVP Karnavati secretary Ishandeep Suryavanshi claimed.

