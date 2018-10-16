Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • NSUI president quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

NSUI president quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman leveled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 16, 2018 2:28:32 pm
NSUI president quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. (Express photo)

NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI.

Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman leveled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: A bong's go to food - Khichudi and Labda
Buzzing Now
Advertisement