Keralam Police register zero FIR over ‘assault’ of NSUI activist in Delhi

The Keralam Police registered a zero FIR on Thursday in connection with the alleged police assault of National Student Union of India (NSUI) activist Athira C in New Delhi during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this week.

The zero FIR, registered at Museum police station under Thiruvananthapuram city limits, invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, among others.

The FIR states that the complainant was wrongfully restrained, verbally abused, threatened and assaulted while protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday. It alleges that the police took the protesters into custody, forcibly dragged them out and along the public street, and attempted to tear her clothes.