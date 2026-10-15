Keralam Police register zero FIR over ‘assault’ of NSUI activist in Delhi

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The FIR states that the complainant, Athira C, was wrongfully restrained, verbally abused, threatened and assaulted while protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 15, 2026 09:43 PM IST
NSUI activist Athira C zero FIRThe NSUI activist claimed she was brutally assaulted inside a police van and later at the police station. (Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
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The Keralam Police registered a zero FIR on Thursday in connection with the alleged police assault of National Student Union of India (NSUI) activist Athira C in New Delhi during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this week.

The zero FIR, registered at Museum police station under Thiruvananthapuram city limits, invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, among others.

The FIR states that the complainant was wrongfully restrained, verbally abused, threatened and assaulted while protesting against the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Tuesday. It alleges that the police took the protesters into custody, forcibly dragged them out and along the public street, and attempted to tear her clothes.

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The NSUI activist claimed she was brutally assaulted inside a police van and later at the police station. Women police personnel allegedly dragged her along the road before taking her to the police station, where she was slapped in the face.

Must Read | NSUI stages dharna over ‘assault’ on women members by police amid anti-CEC protest

What is a zero FIR?

A zero FIR can be registered at any police station in the country, irrespective of where the alleged crime occurred. After registering it, the police must transfer the case to the police station with jurisdiction over the place of occurrence for investigation. The concept was recommended by the Justice Verma Committee following the 2012 Nirbhaya case and incorporated into the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013. It was originally covered under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and is now covered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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