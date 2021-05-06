NSG officer dies for lack of ventilator at CAPF Hospital

An officer of the National Security Guard (NSG) died of Covid-19 complications on Wednesday after the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Hospital allegedly failed in arranging for a ventilator in time.

Group Commander (coordination) B K Jha died in the early hours of Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, it is learnt. Jha was admitted to CAPF Hospital in Greater Noida after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was 53.

Sources said Jha was admitted a few days ago and was responding well to treatment and appeared to be on way to recovery. An official from CAPF Hospital said: “He was initially on oxygen support and was later put on BIPAP, which is a support just below ventilator. However, his condition suddenly worsened late Tuesday night and he could not be stabilised by doctors. He was thus referred to a multi-specialty hospital for specialised treatment. But before he could be shifted, he passed away.”

Sources said there were some issues with ICU ventilators at the CAPF Hospital and the officer could. not be given ventilator support. Time was lost in arranging for a ventilator bed at a private hospital, and then arranging for a cardiac ambulance to transfer Jha. By the time an NSG cardiac ambulance arrived and Jha was transferred to the ambulance, he died, sources said.

This is the first death from coronavirus in the NSG, the country’s premier counter-terror force. Jha was working with one of the administrative units of the force and was not in the combat wing, sources said.

A 1993-batch officer of BSF cadre, Jha came from Bihar. He joined NSG on deputation from the BSF in 2018 and had earlier served as the principal staff officer and commandant to the BSF director general.