NSG, CISF chiefs inspect drone strike site in Jammu; hold meet with police

An NSG team arrives Tuesday at the Jammu Air Force station, which was attacked using drones early Sunday. (PTI)

Director-General of Nation Security Guard (NSG) M A Ganapathy and D-G, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sudhir Kumar Saxena held a high-level meeting with top police officers in Jammu on Wednesday to discuss the issue of drone terror threat in the area.

They also inspected the scene of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drones at the Air Force station in Jammu, it is learnt.

Officials of the NIA, which has taken over the probe, and NSG’s bomb disposal squad have been here since Sunday, conducting investigations.

Meanwhile, drones were spotted in the area for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. According to police sources, they were sighted at three places on the outskirts of Jammu city — one on Tuesday night and the other two in the early hours of Wednesday.

While investigators are yet to make any breakthrough into Sunday’s drone attack at the IAF station despite extensive searches within its premises and surrounding areas over the last three days, Jammu and Kashmir Police has now started house-to-house verification in nearby areas. The police personnel are collecting house-wise details of residents.

In the early hours of Sunday, two explosive devices were dropped by suspected drones at the IAF facility — one of them fell on a building, creating a crater in the roof, and the other exploded in an open area. Two IAF personnel had sustained minor injuries in the attack.