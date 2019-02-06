NSEL scam: EOW claims former director used app for ‘secret communication’

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police claimed on Tuesday that the former director of National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), Joseph Massey, was using a mobile application for “secret communication” with other directors.

The EOW, in its remand application seeking further custody of Massey who was arrested last month, said it got the information recently and wanted to interrogate him.

“Through reliable sources, it is learnt that he was using some (mobile) app for secret communication with other directors and KMP (key management personnel) persons in the NSEL and Moon Technologies Ltd. It is necessary to check his mobile for the said app with the help of technical expert and interrogate him,” the remand plea said.

He was sent to further police custody till February 7 by a special court. Massey, the director of the NSEL between 2005 and 2011, allegedly attended board meetings and was aware of the activities of the company, including the launch of illegal pair trade contracts, the EOW claims.

On Tuesday, the EOW also said the forensic audit reports and email dump generated by the digital forensic audit were voluminous and hence, it needed more time to interrogate Massey. The EOW also added that Massey’s mobile phone was handed over to police only on Tuesday and it was necessary to check the details of the communication in his presence.

Massey was arrested last month following the EOW’s supplementary chargesheet filed in the case naming 27 people and 36 companies, including NSEL and its senior officials. The EOW claims that the accused cheated around 13,000 investors by inducing them to trade on the platform of NSEL and creating fake documents.