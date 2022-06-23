scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

NSE manipulation: Delhi brokerage firm owner held

Gupta is the key and original accused in the 2018 FIR of the CBI which is also known as the NSE co-location case. It was only this year that Ramkrishna and others began being probed in the case by the CBI.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 2:42:49 am
National Stock Exchange, Chitra Ramkrishna, Sebi, Securities Exchange Board of India, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsSources said Gupta was arrested since recent investigations into the case revealed that he had not only destroyed some evidence but also attempted to bribe officials of Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) when it was probing issues associated with NSE. “Evidence has surfaced that he either bribed or attempted to bribe SEBI officials through a syndicate in Mumbai. We need to question him about that,” a CBI official said.

The CBI has arrested Sanjay Gupta of brokerage firm OPG Securities in the 2018 National Stock Exchange (NSE) manipulation case involving the former CEO of the bourse Chitra Ramkrishna.

Sources said Gupta was arrested since recent investigations into the case revealed that he had not only destroyed some evidence but also attempted to bribe officials of Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) when it was probing issues associated with NSE. “Evidence has surfaced that he either bribed or attempted to bribe SEBI officials through a syndicate in Mumbai. We need to question him about that,” a CBI official said.

Gupta is the key and original accused in the 2018 FIR of the CBI which is also known as the NSE co-location case. It was only this year that Ramkrishna and others began being probed in the case by the CBI.

The CBI’s case pertains to charges of brokers being given preferential access to NSE’s trading system in the form of a co-location facility, through which they bought “rack space” for their servers. According to the agency, these traders obtained faster access to NSE’s data feed. The agency in April filed a chargesheet against Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO and MD of NSE, and former NSE COO Anand Subramanian in connection with its case.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement