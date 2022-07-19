scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

NSE co-location scam: ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

The agency had questioned Sanjay Pandey earlier on July 5 in connection with the 2018 case of the alleged manipulation of NSE — in which some brokers were alleged to have made windfall profits by manipulating the co-location facility of the bourse in connivance with top NSE officials.

By: Express Web Desk | New Dehi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 9:32:36 pm
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

The agency had questioned Sanjay Pandey earlier on July 5 in connection with the 2018 case of the alleged manipulation of NSE — in which some brokers were alleged to have made windfall profits by manipulating the co-location facility of the bourse in connivance with top NSE officials.

Pandey’s questioning was related to the functioning and activities of a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE around the time the co-location irregularities are alleged to have taken place.

Pandey, who retired from service on June 30, earlier in the day appeared before the ED officials in Delhi for questioning in another case related to money laundering linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

This was the second consecutive day that the retired 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was questioned by the federal probe agency in this case.

Pandey is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIRs — illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE’s system audit.

Pandey served as the acting Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) before his four-month stint as Mumbai’s Police Commissioner.

