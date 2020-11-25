NSCN-IM accuses MHA of operations against the IM through the Assam Rifles

Ministry of Home Affairs

In a statement it has issued today, the NSCN-IM has accused the Ministry of Home Affairs of issuing directives to the Assam Rifles for carrying out operations against the NSCN-IM, claiming that these directives were in violation of the ceasefire that had been signed between the Indian Government and the Naga insurgent group.

“When it comes to jurisdiction of ceasefire, GoI continues to speak in ambivalent terms even after more than twenty three (23) years of political talks. Naturally, this has become the boiling point of conflict that GoI is simply making an escapade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issuing directive to the Assam Rifles (AR) to intensify operations against NSCN has come as rude shock,’’said the IM in its statement today.

Saying that the Naga political issue is being undermined by the Centre, the IM has said that the Indian government has been insincere in its attitude towards finding a permanent solution to the 70 year long Indo-Naga political dispute.

“The Framework Agreement is a symbol of our olive branch to India, our desire to co-exist peacefully as good neighbours. However, this has not been reciprocated with the correct political steps…the Government of India must handle the situation with great sensitivity and not prod the Indian security forces and other security agencies to run amok against the NSCN. In such a situation NSCN members cannot allow themselves to be sitting ducks. Our patience should not be translated as weak and helpless,’’ said the NSCN-IM in what appears to be a veiled threat to break the ceasefire agreement.

The Indo-Naga peace talks reached a stalemate earlier this year with an inflexible NSCN-IM refusing to reconsider its demand for a separate flag and constitution. Other Naga groups – the NNPG – had last year dropped these demands in favour of a “practical solution’’ with the Indian Government. The NSCN-IM has since been accused of dragging its

feet on the solution.

