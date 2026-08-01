NSA invoked by Assam against activist Pranab Doley day after he gets bail

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than Rs.1.71 lakh crore was disbursed to provide financial assistance to farmers,” the statement said.

A day after a local court granted bail to land rights activist Pranab Doley, who was arrested on July 12 in connection with protests against a proposed luxury hotel project in Kaziranga, the Assam government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him, stating that his activities “are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state”.

Doley is a prominent indigenous and land rights activist who was arrested by the Golaghat police in connection with June 28 protest against a proposed luxury hotel project in Inglay Pathar, adjoining the Kaziranga National Park. Four other activists were also arrested in connection with this. Doley has been leading protests for years, raising concerns about potential ecological impact of the project and displacement of indigenous villagers.