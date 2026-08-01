NSA invoked by Assam against activist Pranab Doley day after he gets bail

In a July 29 order granting bail to Doley, an Additional Sessions Judge in Golaghat observed that there is prima facie absence of footage demonstrating these allegations and no “deadly weapon” was seized during investigation.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiAug 1, 2026 05:29 AM IST
Pranab Doley“During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than Rs.1.71 lakh crore was disbursed to provide financial assistance to farmers,” the statement said.
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A day after a local court granted bail to land rights activist Pranab Doley, who was arrested on July 12 in connection with protests against a proposed luxury hotel project in Kaziranga, the Assam government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him, stating that his activities “are prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state”.

Doley is a prominent indigenous and land rights activist who was arrested by the Golaghat police in connection with June 28 protest against a proposed luxury hotel project in Inglay Pathar, adjoining the Kaziranga National Park. Four other activists were also arrested in connection with this. Doley has been leading protests for years, raising concerns about potential ecological impact of the project and displacement of indigenous villagers.

In its FIR, police alleged Doley and “about fifty other persons” “trespassed” to the project site “with pre-planned manner, being armed with deadly weapons like machete, sharp sticks, etc”, assaulted police personnel, “instigated the crowd” and “threatened” further agitation, among other allegations.

In a July 29 order granting bail to Doley, an Additional Sessions Judge in Golaghat observed that there is prima facie absence of footage demonstrating these allegations and no “deadly weapon” was seized during investigation.

While Doley was still in the district jail, the state government issued an order for his preventive detention under the NSA, citing a report by the SSP of Golaghat.

The order states that the government “has considered the nature, gravity, frequency and potential consequences of the activities attributed to the detenue and is satisfied that there is a real and imminent possibility of the detenue continuing to indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security of the State, if he is not prevented from doing so.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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