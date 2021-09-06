NSA invoked against two aides of Vikas Dubey

The Kanpur district administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey who are facing conspiracy charges in connection with the ambush in Bikru village on July 3, 2020, officials said on Sunday. Eight policemen were gunned down by Dubey and his henchmen in the attack.

The two charged with the NSA are Jai Bajpai and Prashant Shukla, who are currently in the Kanpur Dehat jail. Bajpai was the financer of Vikas Dubey who was killed in an alleged police encounter a week after the ambush. Five of his associates were also gunned down in separate encounters. The police alleged Bajpai handled the logistics for the ambush. Shukla was a close associate of Dubey, and allegedly provided him logistical help.

“The district magistrate invoked NSA against Jai Bajpai and Prashant Shukla on the basis of the police report,” said Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar. He added that the NSA had been invoked against seven accused in the case so far.

Bajpai was arrested on July 20 last year on charges of criminal conspiracy. According to the police, a day after the attack, he was supposed to take Dubey and his associates to a safe place. However, he could not reach them due to heavy police presence. He allegedly left three SUVs by a road in Kanpur, and fled.

Last October, the police filed a chargesheet against 36 people, including two policemen. The police officers are former Choubeypur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Tiwari and Sub-Inspector KK Sharma. Both were suspended and arrested for allegedly tipping off Dubey about the police raid.