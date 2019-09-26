Put anti-infiltration grid along Pak border on high alert, NSA Doval tells security forces

Amid reports of large-scale infiltration attempts by terrorists from across the LoC, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Army and BSF officers Thursday, instructed the forces to put the anti-infiltration grid along the Pakistani border on high alert, PTI reported quoting officials.

He also pitched for securing vital installations from potential attacks and enquired about the law and order situation and availability of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

In the wake of reports that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits may carry out some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror, the security of vital installations must be ensured and all arrangements regarding strict vigilance and keeping the troops on alert be made a priority, he was quoted as saying.

This is NSA Doval’s second visit to Kashmir Valley since the Centre announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 on August 5.

Doval’s visit came a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the newly formed Union Territory at his North Block office. The meeting was attended by Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, among others.

Sources said issues ranging from infiltration from across the border, ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) and international border, presence of militants in the Valley, forced shutting of shops and markets and anticipation of public unrest were discussed.

