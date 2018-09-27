NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran to participate in meeting on combating terrorism

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Iran on Wednesday to participate in a meeting focussing on the issue of the threat posed by terrorism, including ISIS, to regional and global peace, security and stability.

NSAs from Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia also participated. Pakistan was not present in the meeting.

The MEA said that the meeting provided an opportunity for exchange of views on the issue of terrorism and ways and means to cooperate for effectively dealing with this menace.

“NSA articulated India’s abiding commitment to partner in bilateral, regional and global forums for tackling the scourge of terrorism which poses a huge threat to the entire humanity. NSA highlighted the need to not make a distinction between good and bad terrorism; greater cooperation, including through information sharing for disrupting support mechanisms such as training, financing and supply of weapons; need for disrupting cross-border movement of terrorists; and isolating those who support and sponsor terrorism,” the MEA statement said.

“The terrorist violence in Afghanistan was rejected unequivocally. Support was expressed to assist the Government and defence forces of Afghanistan to deal with terrorist groups and narcotics smuggling; and to assist in reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan. Importance was attached to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan which was Afghan-led, Afghan owned and Afghan-controlled,” the statement further said.

During his visit, NSA had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Afghanistan on issues of bilateral mutual interest.

