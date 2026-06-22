NSA Ajit Doval meets senior Iranian security official ahead of BRICS NSAs’ meet

Ahead of the BRICS NSAs’ meeting on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Iran’s Deputy NSA Ghadir Nezamipour in New Delhi at a time when the talks between US and Iran are happening in Switzerland to end the war in West Asia.
Nezamipour, the Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is in New Delhi to attend the meeting of NSAs from BRICS countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, “Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform and India-Iran bilateral ties.”
It is the first visit to India by a senior official from Iran after it struck a peace agreement with the US. Last month, amid the ceasefire and the talks between US and Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited India for the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.
Doval also met the Executive Director of Analysis at the National Intelligence and Security Service of Ethiopia, Million Lema Tadesse. Jaiswal said in a post on X that both sides explored areas of cooperation to enhance and deepen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu will also attend the BRICS NSAs’ meeting, which will set the stage for the summit of BRICS leaders in India in September.
India holds the rotating presidency of the BRICS bloc this year. Its members include Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
According to the MEA, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’.
They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats.
MEA said that the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on security in the use of information and communication technologies.