NSA Ajit Doval meets senior Iranian security official ahead of BRICS NSAs’ meet

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during a meeting with Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ghadir Nezamipour, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

Ahead of the BRICS NSAs’ meeting on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Iran’s Deputy NSA Ghadir Nezamipour in New Delhi at a time when the talks between US and Iran are happening in Switzerland to end the war in West Asia.

Nezamipour, the Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs at Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), is in New Delhi to attend the meeting of NSAs from BRICS countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, “Both sides reviewed the ongoing situation in West Asia. They also discussed cooperation under the BRICS platform and India-Iran bilateral ties.”