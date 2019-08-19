NSA Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah on situation in Kashmir

After spending 11 days in Kashmir to ensure smooth implementation of plans following the withdrawal of special status to J&K, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and briefed him about the situation on the ground. Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau chief were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes on a day several government-run schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened after restrictions were eased in parts of the state. Officials told news agency PTI that arrangements were made for the opening of 190 primary schools in Srinagar. However, not many students were seen inside classrooms despite teachers reporting to work.

The state has remained under an unprecedented communications blackout since August 5, when the Centre withdrew the special status of the state and bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories.

It also remains to be seen if the matter pertaining to the release of detained leaders is discussed. Besides three former chief ministers (Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) and an IAS topper, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, and a number of legislators have been detained or kept under house arrest.

Besides, steps to ease communication and internet services should also come up for discussion. While fixed-line telephone connections in some areas of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley including tourist resorts were restored, major telephone exchanges in the region remain shut.