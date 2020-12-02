NRIs back farmer protests: A ‘Kisan rally’ in Toronto, plans to raise awareness during India-Aus one-day match

An elderly farmers shouts slogans as others listen to a speaker as they block a major highway during a protest at the Delhi-Haryana border (AP)

The farmers’ agitation has got the staunch support of the NRI community. In Toronto, a ‘kisan rally’ was organised in support of farmers where they went from Bramalea GO station to the Consulate General of India, expressing solidarity for Indian farmers. Meetings are being conducted in different parts of Melbourne to extend support to farmers, while a car rally will be organised in Canada’s Brampton and Birsbane’s City Hall in Australia on December 5.

“NRIs settled abroad feel for their farmers back in India and we have our roots connected to that country. We cannot see our farmer brothers and sisters sitting out in cold and hence we are extending our support to them. We are also writing to the MPs of our area as well to raise this issue in Parliament,” said SarbGill (39), a fitness trainer in Melbourne.

He added, “Wednesday is the third ODI between India-Australia and more than 20 persons from Melbourne will be going to Canberra. We will be showing our support for farmers through the spectators’ stands and in addition to this, we will also be standing outside the stadium with a message for Indian players that they have not even said a word about farmers who are sleeping on roads for the past many weeks, and water cannons and tear gas are being used on them. Millions follow them and they need to be concerned about their own countrymen.”

He further said, “During Sunday’s match in Sydney, we will be doing the same, but our number will be more. Here, we have freedom of speech and hence we will be supporting farmers as well as giving a message to Indian players too.”

On November 28, more than 300 NRIs had gathered in Baba Vidhi Chand Gurdwara Sahib Packanum, Victoria, where they also announced their decision to “boycott” Sunny Deol and his family, as well as Gurdas Mann. Some also stood outside Parliament to ask MPs to raise their voices for farmers.

Farmers at the Singhu border (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Farmers at the Singhu border (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Sarabjeet Sohi, another NRI living in Australia, said, “Australia supports Indian farmers and we will be gathering at King George Square, City Hall in Brisbane this Sunday to express solidarity with Indian farmers.”

A car rally will be held in Canada’s Brampton on December 5. Dr Hardeep Singh (56), executive member of the Alliance of Progressive Canadians, said, “We support every just cause globally. In this case, we are supporting Indian farmers. Minimum Support Price to the farm producers is a must to save agriculture production and price of food in the market. These new Indian laws are paving the way to dominance of the corporate capitalist system. Free market without any MSP. This means the farmers and consumers are both on the losing end. This will result in rooting out farmers, small businesses, monopoly prices to the consumers. These Bills are here only to favour big corporate houses from agricultural production, warehouse, food industry, food retail chains…”

A few of the participating organisations are: Newspaper ‘Sarokaran Di Awaz’, Alliance of Progressive Canadians, Indo-Canadian Workers Association, GTA West Club of Communist Party of Canada, North American Tarksheel Society, Toronto and few others.

Meanwhile, Germany India Overseas Congress has already announced Rs 1 crore corpus fund for farmers who have died during morchas or have got injured.

“We will be coming to India by February-March so as to distribute relief funds to families,” said Parmod Kumar Mintu, president of Indian Overseas Congress.

