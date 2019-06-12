Toggle Menu
Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra get Cabinet minister rank

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s top aides Nripendra Misra and P K Mishra were reappointed on Tuesday and were given the rank of Cabinet minister.

While Nripendra Misra will continue as the Principal Secretary to the PM, P K Mishra was reappointed as the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM. This comes days after Modi reappointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor with a promotion to the rank of Cabinet minister.

Nripendra Misra is a retired 1967 batch UP-cadre IAS who also served as the Telecom Secretary as well as the chairman of TRAI. P K Mishra is a retired Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of the 1972 batch. He served in various capacity in the Gujarat government under Modi.

