Nripendra Mishra re-appointed as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nripendra Mishra has been retained as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said on Tuesday. During his tenure, Mishra will hold the rank of Cabinet Minister. The appointment has been approved by the committe with effect from May 31, 2019.

“His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the statement said.

The committee has also approved the appointment of PK Mishra as the Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister. He will hold the rank of Cabinet Minister, it said.

Both Nripendra Mishra and P K Mishra served under Modi during his first term as Prime Minsiter.