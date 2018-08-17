NRI businessman assaulted, dies of cardiac arrest; 2 arrested

NRI businessman dead after assault.(Representational Image) NRI businessman dead after assault.(Representational Image)

Two people were arrested after a 50-year-old NRI businessman died of cardiac arrest following an assault in the posh DLF 2 township in Gurgaon, police said Friday.

Somou Balaya was assaulted by a private security guard, Pradeep Singh (46), and his employer, Manik Khosla (26), after an argument over directions Balaya had asked for when he was taking a walk in the township’s P block on Wednesday, they said.

“During investigation, it was found that Somou Balaya, who ran an IT company in Texas, USA, was assaulted by Singh and Khosla following a heated argument over asking of directions. Balaya thought the guard misguided him,” Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

As the argument got heated, both Singh and Khosla roughed Balaya up, he said. “Due to the impact of the assault, Balaya collapsed on the road. He was taken to a private hospital but declared dead on arrival,” Bokan said, adding that a postmortem examination suggested that the victim had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Both Singh and Khosla were arrested yesterday in connection with the case as the entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras near the scene of the attack, he said. “On the day of crime, Balaya took his teenage son to swimming classes and decided to take a walk in the township,” the officer added.

Balaya had been staying in the US for over 25 years and visited India with his family every summer.

