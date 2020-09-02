NREGA Participation In COVID Times: In Punjab, women net 58% share of total person days, almost same as last year

Also women’s share in Punjab’s total NREGA person-days is almost 6 per cent more than the national average. (Representational)

In time of the pandemic, when the country has recorded 2.26 per cent dip in women’s share in total person-days under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Punjab’s share in the same category has not been affected much. The state has recorded just 0.58 per cent dip in its women’s person-days despite the fact that more men have been coming forward for NREGA work during the pandemic.

Also women’s share in Punjab’s total NREGA person-days is almost 6 per cent more than the national average.

Data sourced from the NREGA portal showed that women’s share in the state was 58.21 per cent of the total person-days from April to August 27, against 58.79 per cent last year. Nationally, women’s person-days share has been recorded 52.44 per cent against 54.70 per cent last year, which is a decline of 2.26 per cent.

As per the data, while five out of the 22 districts of Punjab have recorded an increase in the women person-days share, two districts are at par with last year’s figure, while remaining all the districts have show a decline.

The districts which has shown an increase in women person-days share are Hoshiarpur (57.99 per cent against 56.79 per cent in 2019) Fazilka (54.48 per cent against 51.13 per cent in 2019), Amritsar 44.13 per cent against 40.65 per cent in 2019), Mukatsar (66.85 per cent against 64.47 per cent in 2019), Gurdaspur (29.8 per cent against 29.47 per cent last year). Bathinda and Moga are almost at par with around 70 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

In Doaba region — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr districts, where the SC population is highest in the country, the women persons-days share is also quite high. As per the records in these districts women person-days share is 68.15 per cent, (Kapurthala), 67.68 per cent (Nawanshahr) , 64.63 per cent (Jalandhar) and , 57.99 per cent (Hoshiarpur), which is more than state’s (58.21 per cent ) average of women persons-days share in all except Hoshairpur.

Majha region is the only region where the women person-days recorded lowest share in all four districts with Amritsar at 44.13 per cent, Tarn Taran recording 30.95 per cent, Gurdaspur at 29.8 per cent and Pathankot at 12.38 per cent.

In Malwa, only four districts, including Ferozepur (41.74%), Fazilka (54.48 per cent), Ropar (56.25 per cent) and Mohali (57.99 per cent), recorded less share in women person-days than the state’s average.

Despite a dip this year, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana and Bathinda were at the top this year with 73.84 per cent, 72.85 per cent and 69.85 per cent, women person days share, respectively.

An official in Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Department revealed that while number of registered male workers is higher, which is around 55 per cent, but the percentage of female active workers is more than men because of which women’s share is more.

“In Punjab 70.11 per cent of the total 14.74 lakh active NREGA workers are from poor SC category and their person-days share is 67.8 per cent because of which women share is also higher in the state as majority of SC category active workers are women only because they get work in their village, while the registered male workers prefer to work as construction workers, in mandis, on shops etc. where they get work for whole year not for 100 days only,” said a District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), adding that in Punjab women’s share has always been more than men under NREGA because of this reason.

BDPO, Jalandhar East, Mahesh Kumar added: “The number of women may also increase during the current year as still new job cards are being made across the state.”

A woman worker, Rajwant Kaur of Amanipur village in Kapurthala, said that in villages most women who worked as Khet Mazdoor earlier have now got themselves registered them as NREGA workers because here they get full labour after working 8-hours while they used to get quite less while working in the fields for 10-12 hours.

