NRC will be implemented, Mamata will witness it: Bengal BJP

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking out a rally against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Medinipur MP and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged that the TMC government was protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Ghosh made it clear that once they came to power in Bengal, their government would implement NRC in the state to drive out infiltrators.

“In the last few years, around two crore Rohingya and Bangaldeshi Muslims have entered into the state illegally. Of that, one crore have moved to other parts of the country and the rest live in Bengal under the TMC government’s protection. They will be thrown out from Bengal, and the BJP will do it. Sooner or later, NRC will be implemented in Bengal and Banerjee will witness it,” Ghosh said.

“About 4.5 lakh people in Assam did not submit their documents after being asked to do so. Who are these people and where have they gone now? So, NRC is needed to identify people like these and throw them out. However, not a single Hindu will be driven out from Bengal. We will only throw out Muslim infiltrators who have become a vote bank for TMC,” Ghosh said.