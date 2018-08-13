Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
NRC will be implemented across country after 2019 polls: BJP leader

The senior BJP leader targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was not loyal to his family as the UPA government in its 10 years of rule could not muster the courage to implement NRC, the initiative taken by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: August 13, 2018 12:10:47 pm
NRC, NRC assam, NRC list, Assam news, NRC names, sarbananda sonowal, National Register of Citizens, immigrants in assam, India news, Idnian express news At a form collection centre for NRC appeals in Mayong, 45 km east of Guwahati, Friday. (Source: AP)

BJP national vice-president Om Mathur said that the country would not be allowed to become a ‘dharamshala’ and that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented throughout the country after the 2019 general election.

The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators. There is not a single city or town which is not suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Mathur told reporters in Jhunjhunu district today.

“The country will not be allowed to become a dharamshala and NRC will be implemented across the country after 2019,” he said.

NRC is not an initiative of the BJP and has been implemented in Assam on the directives of the Supreme Court, he added. He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government after the 2019 general election and NRC would be implemented across the country.

