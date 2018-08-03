Assam NRC row: Two police complaints against CM Sonowal over ‘manhandling’ of TMC leaders at Silchar Airport

The complaint was file against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File) The complaint was file against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File)

A day after eight members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were barred from leaving the Silchar airport, the party filed two police complaints against Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal over ‘manhandling’ of its leaders on Friday, PTI reported.

While one complaint was filed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport police station under the Bidhannagar Police commissionerate, another was filed at Alipore police station in Kolkata. The complaints were filed by TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLA Mohua Moitra.

The eight TMC leaders including Dastidar and Moitra had reached Assam to participate in a convention against the recently-released draft of National Register of Citizenship (NRC), when they were stopped at the Silchar airport. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC said the party will observe ‘black day’ throughout West Bengal on August 4 and 5 to protest against the detention of its leaders.

While the party alleged ‘manhandling’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said set protocols had been followed but TMC leaders began arguing with the officials. “On August 2, TMC delegation was received at Silchar airport with full protocol. They were asked to go back but delegation engaged in an argument during which two women security personnel were injured, few passengers were also inconvenienced,” Singh said in Parliament.

“Police arrested the delegation members under 151 CrPc and were made to halt the night at a guest house near Silchar airport. On Aug 3, the delegation members flew back to Delhi from Silchar. The situation was handled in a way that law&order can be maintained,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, TMC expressed dissatisfaction with Singh’s response and is scheduled to meet over the weekend to chalk out a future course of action. “The statement of Home Minister Rajnath Singh is completely unacceptable. We expected that the Centre will intimate us on its own and take appropriate action. Nothing was done. We are completely dissatisfied with his statement. Over the weekend, we are going to chalk out our plan of action for Monday,” a senior TMC leader said.

The party is likely to meet members of the delegation, which had gone to Silchar, over the weekend to assess the situation and may intensify protests inside and outside Parliament on Monday.

Over 40 lakh people are staring at uncertainty after being excluded from the final draft of the NRC in Assam, which was released on Monday. The issue has set off a political slugfest with the Opposition alleging it was a BJP gameplan to divide the people for electoral gains

