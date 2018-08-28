NRC row: Supreme Court orders re-verification of 10 per cent people excluded from the draft

The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity. The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the NRC, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.

Raising doubt over Centre’s proposal to allow a claimant to change his legacy document for inclusion in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the NRC co-ordinator, Prateek Hajela, as to why those who want to be included in the NRC draft list have to give fresh additional documents.

The apex court also ordered re-verification of 10 per cent of people excluded from draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The court said that the re-verification will be a sample survey for its satisfaction.

Out of 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore were found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released last month. The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity.

A political row erupted over the exclusion of 40 lakh applicants from the final draft, with Opposition parties calling NRC a process to throw Muslims out of Assam. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned that exclusion of 4 million people from NRC in Assam could lead to “bloodbath” and a “civil war” in the country.

The NRC includes the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.

