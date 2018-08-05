NRC row: Should Bangladeshi infiltrators be pushed out of India or not, asks Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah at the renaming ceremony of Mughalsarai junction as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction & inaugurating various other development programs at Bakle Ground Mugalsarai (U.P.) (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP National President Amit Shah at the renaming ceremony of Mughalsarai junction as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction & inaugurating various other development programs at Bakle Ground Mugalsarai (U.P.) (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday took on the opposition for playing vote bank politics over the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue. Shah, who was in Chandauli to attend a function on renaming of Mughalsarai junction after RSS stalwart Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, said “Complying with Supreme Court orders we brought NRC. The NRC is a way to evict illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Assam. I would like to ask SP, BSP & Congress to clear their stand on whether they want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to stay here or evict them.”

“Mamata Banerjee and Congress say that NRC should not be done. I ask Rahul Baba whether NRC should be conducted in the country or not. But, he does not answer. You all should tell that whether the Bangladeshi infiltrators should be pushed out (from India) or not.”

“Today I would like to ask the SP, the BSP and the Congress whether they want the infiltrators to stay in the country or they should be driven out. I know the answer of the people of UP. The answer is that not even a single infiltrator should be allowed to stay in India,” he said.

Bangladeshi ghuspaidhiyon ko Chun chunke nikalne ke liye NRC late hai. Sp, BSP aur Cong tay kar Mein Ki rakhna chahte gain ya nikalna chahte hain. Amit Shah in Chamdauli @indianexpress — Maulshree Seth (@MaulshreeSeth) August 5, 2018

He also dared the Congress to specify its stand in the Rajya Sabha on the amended OBC bill, saying it will expose whether the party was really for the backward communities.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, commonly known as OBC bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 2 and will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage.

“Modi government has got the OBC bill passed in the Lok Sabha. This will go to the Rajya Sabha. Will (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi clear his stand before the country that whether his party will help in the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha or not. This will make it clear whether the Congress was really for the welfare of the backward,” Shah said.

(With PTI inputs)

