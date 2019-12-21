NRC process will be smooth: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said Indian citizens should not worry about being left out of the list. (Photo: File) Prakash Javadekar said Indian citizens should not worry about being left out of the list. (Photo: File)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, when it commences, “will happen smoothly’’, and Indian citizens should not worry about being left out of the list.

When asked what documents would be required to prove citizenship, the minister pointed to the Aadhaar card as proof. “Everybody has an Aadhaar card now. This is enough. There is no need for any Indian citizen to worry about being left out,’’ Javadekar said.

Speaking about the new citizenship law, Javadekar said, “…Let us understand what the actual issue is — it is whether to allow illegal immigrants to stay in the country. This is something that no other country in the world allows… The Act allows those who were once a part of India, to come back… these people were Indians at one point. And of course, also those who are being persecuted on the basis of religion.’’

With regard to opposition to the law, Javadekar said, “We have to see who in the country are opposing this. Some people want to create confusion. Those who are opposing the Act are supporting illegal immigrants. These are the people talking the language of Pakistan.”

The Minister added that the issue is simple — that of refugees in the county who have fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution and have been staying in the country for the past 20 years in deplorable conditions.

He also criticised West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for asking the BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the new law and NRC. “Why should the UN be brought in on this issue? Why should there be a referendum when the people of the country have elected their members to represent them…? This is an insult to the whole country and Mamata Banerjee should apologise,’’ Javadekar said.

