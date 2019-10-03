BJP govt in Karnataka mulling to bring in NRC to identify ‘illegal migrants’

The BJP government in Karnataka has been contemplating to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Advertising

“There is a very big talk going on regarding the implementation of NRC across India. Karnataka is one of the states where across the border people are coming and settling down. There are a lot of issues here. Therefore we are collecting all the information, we will discuss with the Union Home Minister and then go ahead,” news agency PTI quoted Bommai as saying to reporters in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Bommai had told reporters in Haveri that two meetings were held on rolling out the NRC, which has been accepted by a few states.

He had said, “I’ve asked senior officials to study the law. In Bengaluru and other big cities, foreigners have come and settled. It has come to our notice they indulge in crime, and some of them have been arrested as well. We will take a clear decision (on NRC) this week.”

Advertising

When it was in the opposition, the BJP had raised its voice on the increasing number of Bangladeshi migrants in Bengaluru.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday reiterated that the NRC will be rolled out across the country and all illegal immigrants will be thrown out through legal means.

However, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal opposed the exercise and vowed to block the move in the state.

In Assam, the only state in the country where the exercise was carried out to update the NRC, names of over 19 lakh people were omitted from the final list which was published on August 31.