‘(NRC) internal exercise, why should we raise it?’

What are your expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit more than five years later?

This is a very important visit for us. The fact that Prime Minister Modi has chosen to come to Bangladesh — the first overseas trip in post-Covid period — shows the importance he is attaching to Bangladesh. The fact that he is coming not only for this centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu, but also this is the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. And so, in many ways, he is coming both to celebrate our 50 years, but also to celebrate what we did together in 1971. So in some sense, our independence celebration is a joint celebration for India and Bangladesh. It is very significant. Yes, we gave lots of lives, 3 million lives, but without India’s help, and without Indian soldiers shedding their blood, we may have had to struggle for many, many more years.

He is the first head of government who is going to go to Tungipara to pay his respects to the Father of the Nation (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman). And this single act has greatly endeared him to every one in Bangladesh.

He is making it a very special occasion. While the occasion for his visit is celebratory, obviously, we have a lot to talk. Bangladesh and India relations are deeper, wider and better than any time in our 50 years of history.

…We need to be strategically integrated, so that India and Bangladesh can take advantage of each other’s facilities and abilities. This is how we will maximise and grow our trade and industry. At the same time, we also need to play globally with one voice.

But, what about the Teesta river water-sharing issue?

…Of course, it is an enormous irritant. Many have made Teesta as a symbol for the failure or unequal relationship between the two countries. Bangladesh knows that we have an agreement, a draft agreement, a formula and we are hoping that India will resolve its domestic problems vis-a-vis West Bengal and sign it…

And, the border killings…they have been a concern too?

…In 2009-10, we had put high emphasis on this. And in the meeting between the two Prime Ministers in Delhi in 2010, the two Prime Ministers had declared that the frontiers will be borders and they will be frontiers of peace. We had brought down border killing to single digit from triple digits. Unfortunately of late, this has increased. This doesn’t mean it is a result of bad relations.

Today’s problems are much more difficult. There are smugglers, drug peddlers there are terrorists, there are human trafficking. So, we need to work together and see how we can reduce this. Bangladesh has a very special relationship with India. We will be happy if India will complete the border fencing, because we believe good fences make good neighbours…

There is a perception in Delhi that China is making its moves in Bangladesh. How do you address that concern?

…our relationship with China is not a zero-sum game, that if we develop a relationship with China, it must be at the expense of India. Absolutely not… And our relationship with China is very much confined to investments and development projects… Chinese have a unique advantage in outbidding even a country like India…However, even then we have been very mindful. We do not want to create a situation where we have borrowed more than we can repay.

We have learnt from Sri Lanka, we have learnt from Djibouti. So we keep a very balanced, calibrated investment policy… We know how to guard our sovereignty. We became an independent State through a war of liberation…

Bangladesh took in about 1.1 million Rohingya refugees at a huge cost to its economy. How are you dealing with the situation?

In 1971, India opened its borders to us. India did not know that we would leave India, that refugees will return within nine months. That experience has coloured our Prime Minister’s outlook. So when Rohingya came, all the advice to her was — keep the borders locked. She allowed them to come, she said — we will share our food, let them be safe. And when they are safe, they can go back to Myanmar honourably, with dignity and in safety. We have kept our promise. Obviously, the long-term solution is not in Bangladesh. It is in Myanmar. Myanmar must take its own people back. And we know that Myanmar is not often amenable to reasoning. They make promises, they sign agreements every time. And so far, in three years almost, not a single Rohingya has gone back. We appreciate India’s role. Just, as we appreciate China’s role. Both these countries are bringing persuasion on Myanmar to accept their obligations. India has helped us, supported us with material aid…

I mean, we built special facilities to move some of the Rohingya to safer places in Bhasan Char at an enormous cost. And how were we rewarded? We were criticised internationally that we have removed them without UN inspection… What we would hope, is instead of criticising, please know the problem is in Myanmar, not in Bangladesh…

There was a strain in India-Bangladesh ties after the NRC issue came up. How do you view that?

At the end of the day, this is an internal exercise going on in India. Why should we interfere or raise this in our bilateral relationship? And if even a small percentage of the number that are being claimed, turned out to be Bangladeshis, genuinely Bangladeshis, obviously their home is Bangladesh. We will take them back. However, we will only take them back once we are satisfied as is the normal procedure.

…I cannot imagine India will forcibly do what Myanmar is doing — make people Stateless. That is not India’s way of doing things…

What’s your view on the outcome of the Bengal polls?

…I will say this much that we have a very special relationship with West Bengal. And this special relationship of shared culture, language, literature, music, food, proximity will not be disrupted by the outcome of the election.