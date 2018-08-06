NRC draft: Humanity is at stake, which forced us to hit the streets, say artists

Poet Mandakranta Sen at the convention in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Poet Mandakranta Sen at the convention in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Several Kolkata-based artistes on Sunday took part in a convention outside the Academy of Fine Arts to condemn the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the final draft of NRC in Assam.

“The country at present is going through a big crisis. A large number of people have been left out of the (the final draft of NRC) in Assam which should not have happened. The government is indulging in divisive politics,” said Bengali poet Mandakranta Sen. She read two of her poems written over this issue.

Asking all political parties not to indulge in politics over the issue, painter Samir Aich said, “About 40 lakh people have been declared as refugees in a matter of seconds. Attempts are being made to drive a wedge between two communities. People are being killed in the name of cow protection. These are moves aimed at serving certain political interests. There is no one to talk about the common people and protect their interests. We as commoners will have to fight for these people.”

“We have to ensure that no Indian citizen is driven out of the country and at the same time put an end to illegal migration,” he said.

Theatre personality Bibhas Chakraborty, who could not attend the convention, sent his written statement on the issue. “The Centre must understand that they are playing with fire. Just like partition, this will lead to a similar division among Bengali Hindus and Muslims,” he said in a statement.

Tanmoy Ghosh, secretary of Bangla Sanskriti Mancha, which organised the convention, said, “Humanity is at stake, which has forced us to hit the streets. People who have been living in Assam for generations have lost their identity over a night. We are strongly condemning it.”

