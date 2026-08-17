‘NRC before Census’: Students protest, give call for two-day strike in Manipur

Members of the Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD) Student Wing clash with security personnel as they try to storm the DM College of Teacher Education on the DM University campus, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday. (PTI)

The ‘Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) Student Wing’ has announced a two-day general strike in Manipur from midnight on August 17, demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the commencement of the Census exercise in the state.

The house-listing phase of Census 2027 is scheduled to begin with self-enumeration from August 17. The main house-listing operation is scheduled from September 1 to September 30 this year.

The strike comes amid growing protests in Imphal and across valley districts against preparations for the Census. Students, market bodies and civil society organisations have opposed the exercise and threatened to boycott the process.