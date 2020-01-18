After Assam NRC ‘fiasco’, Modi govt changed gears and now talking of NPR: Chidambaram

Taking a jibe at BJP, Chidambaram said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s party had failed to gauge the strength of the opposition and thought it as a ‘passing cloud’. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Taking a jibe at BJP, Chidambaram said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s party had failed to gauge the strength of the opposition and thought it as a ‘passing cloud’. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram Saturday launched a fresh salvo against the Centre’s controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that the PM Modi-led government has quickly changed gears and now talking about National Population Register (NPR), after the NRC fiasco in Assam.

Speaking to reporters after holding a leadership training camp with state party leaders at Bidhan Bhawan, Chidambaram said, “NPR is nothing but NRC in disguise. Our purpose is to fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population of Register (NPR) and mobilise public opinion against them. We will not agree to NPR being rolled out from April 2020.”

The Congress leader also said that the Constitutional validity of CAA lies with the Supreme Court. “We are fighting against NRC and CAA. Sometimes together, sometimes differently. The important thing is that we are fighting. All parties fighting against NPR, CAA, and NRC must come together and I am confident they will,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Chidambaram said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s party had failed to gauge the strength of the opposition and thought it as a ‘passing cloud’.

