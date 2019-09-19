NRC across country, will send excluded out: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not limited to Assam, and would be implemented across the country. All illegal immigrants will be “sent out of the country (desh ke bahar nikaala jayega)”, he said.

Speaking at an event organised by Hindi daily Hindustan here, Shah said: “Aap England, Netherlands, America jaake bas jayee, koi nahin ghusne dega

aapko. To phir Bharat mein aakar koi kaise bas sakta hai? Yahan koi bhi aakar bas sakta hai kya? Desh aise nahin chalta hai. Desh ke naagrikon ka register hona, yeh samay ki zaroorat hai. Aur humne chunaavi ghosna patra mein, desh ki janta ko vada kiya tha ki kewal Assam nahin, desh bhar mein hum NRC lekar aayenge, aur desh ke naagrikon ka register banega. Iske alawe… aur aage kanooni prakriya mein karyawahi karenge.”

(“You go to settle down in England, the Netherlands, America, nobody will allow you to enter. Then how can anyone just come to India and settle down here? Can anyone come and stay here? Countries do not function like this. A register of Indian citizens is the need of the hour. In our election manifesto, we had promised that not only in Assam, we would bring NRC in the entire country, make a register of Indian citizens. For others, action will be taken as per the law.)

“The name itself is National Register of Citizens, not National Register of Assam,” he said, adding, “Assam ke naagrikon ka register nahin hai yeh (It’s not a register of Assam’s residents”.

“I have said this before, and the people of country took a decision in 2019. We are here to bring the NRC, and those who are excluded will be sent out of the country after due legal process,” he said.

Referring to the NRC exercise in Assam, which has excluded over 19 lakh people, he said those who had been left out would get a chance to press their case before the tribunal. He said the state government had made arrangements to appoint lawyers for those who couldn’t afford legal fees.