NR Madhava Menon, Indian legal educator, passes away at 84

NR Madhava Menon, Indian legal educator and renowned academician, passed away on Wednesday. Born in 1935, the 84-year-old was considered father of modern legal education in India by many.

Menon was credited for revolutionising the field of legal education by establishing National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal. He was also the founder Vice Chancellor of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS). Read in Malayalam

President Ramnath Kovind in a tweet expressed condolences to Menon’s family and his students.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Prof N.R. Madhava Menon, educationist, scholar and a pioneering spirit behind modern legal education in India, beginning with National Law School of India University, Bangalore. My condolences to his family and countless students #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 8, 2019

After completing his graduation in Law from Kerala University, Menon got enrolled himself as an advocate in Kerala High Court in 1956. He later joined Aligarh Muslim University in 1960 to complete his Ph(D). During this period, he served on deputation as Principal of Government Law College, Pondicherry and Secretary of Bar Council of India Trust.

Menon worked at the National Judicial Academy as the first director till his retirement in 2006. uring his long span of a career, Menon was also honoured with the fourth highest Indian civilian award Padma Shri in 2003. He was also conferred the Living Legend of Law Award by the International Bar Association in 1994 and the Rotary Club Award for Vocational Excellence and the Plaque of Honour from the Bar Council of India.

Menon was also known for publishing various books during his career. He has narrated the journey of his life in his autobiography, The Story of a Law Teacher: Turning Point, besides publishing several books, articles and monographs on a variety of legal subjects.