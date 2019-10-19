NPR to be basis of NRC across country: Sitaram Yechury

The National Population Register (NPR) is going to be the basis of the launch of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday. He was addressing media persons at the end of the two-day state committee meeting of the party when he said this.

Without naming the BJP, Yechury said, “Now they (BJP) have started the National Population Register. It was going on earlier, but was discontinued after Aadhaar was universalised. The NPR is going to be the basis for the launch of NRC nationwide.”

Speaking on NRC, the CPM leader said, “They (the BJP) want to extend NRC all over the country and particularly in states where elections are scheduled. NRC is being used as an issue to stoke communal passions to divide people and consolidate the Hindutva vote bank. They are destroying the secular fabric of our country by breaking people’s unity.”

Asked to comment on his party’s stand on NRC, he said, “Our party’s stand on this is very clear. NRC was part of the Assam Accord and it is, therefore, relevant in Assam. It is completely extraneous to any other state in the country. Therefore, it cannot be extended beyond Assam.”

He also alleged that there is complete constitutional breakdown in the country. “The erosion of the Constitution is necessary for the RSS to convert secular democratic India to a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the party said, the state leadership during the meeting has decided to bring in young blood into the party. A senior state committee member said, “Aged state committee members have also sought to be relieved from their responsibilities. So, we have decided to include more young leaders into the state committee.”