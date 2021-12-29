scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Manipur NPP leader Letpao Haokip joins BJP

Haokip joined the BJP in presence of party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the Union minister.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: December 29, 2021 9:57:19 pm
ManipurLetpao Haokip is the youth affairs and sports minister in the BJP-led government in Manipur. (ANI)

Manipur minister and NPP leader Letpao Haokip on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

NPP is BJP’s ally in Manipur and Haokip is the youth affairs and sports minister in the BJP-led government in the state.

Haokip joined the BJP in presence of party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the Union minister. Yadav and Patra are BJP’s incharge and co-incharge for Manipur polls, respectively.

NPP has two ministers in the Manipur government, including the deputy chief minister.

Welcoming Haokip into the party, Yadav said he was joining the BJP after being impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and good governance by BJP governments both at the Centre and the state.

NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has already announced that the party will contest upcoming 60-member assembly polls in Manipur alone.

