NPF suspends Rajya Sabha MP who voted in favour of CAA

Naga People’s Front president Shurhozelie Liezietsu has signed an order suspending the party’s Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when it was presented as a Bill in Parliament.

While Kenye will continue to represent the NPF within the Rajya Sabha, serving out his term in Parliament, he ceases to be a member of the party outside Parliament, said NPF leaders.

Kenye was unavailable for comment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Leader of the Opposition in the Nagaland Assembly T R Zeliang said, “The party president signed the order yesterday (Wednesday). While Kenye will be an NPF member inside Parliament, outside Parliament he will not. This means that he will no longer attend any party meeting and will also not attend any events or functions as a party representative. The suspension is in place indefinitely, till the order against him is revoked. The party president decided on the suspension because Kenye voted in favour of the CAA when it was a clear party stand that we oppose it. He did not discuss it with party leaders before voting in favour of CAA.”

Kenye had submitted his resignation to the NPF leadership after the party sent him and NPF Lok Sabha MP from Outer Manipur, Lorho S Pfoze, showcauses notices for having voted in favour of the CAA.

However, the party has only suspended Kenye, not Pfoze. “We will soon be deciding on the suspension of Pfoze. While he has replied to the showcause notices sent to him, he has not had the opportunity to make his statement before the party leaders. He will be called soon,” Zeliang said.

Earlier speaking to The Indian Express, Kenye had said, “My party has been opposing the enactment of the (CAA), but this was the 2016 Bill that we had been opposing. In that Bill, there were no provisions for protection of the people of Nagaland when illegal immigrants are naturalized which could have led to an uncontrolled demographic invasion. When the 2019 amendment was introduced, I saw that the government had considered our demands and that they had been met, protection was given to Nagaland. So I voted in support of the Bill.”

The NPF has been under increasing pressure from civil society organisations to oppose the CAA, including from Nagaland’s powerful student’s body, the Naga Students Federation (NPF).

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that a special clause will be brought in to exempt the whole of the North-East region from the CAA, NPF leaders said that the party will discuss its stand once more, but only after the clause has actually been included.

