J&K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Nowgam

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, and authorities are trying to ascertain the identities of the militants.

A search operation is underway. (Representational Image)

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, and authorities are trying to ascertain the identities of the militants. A search operation is underway.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted saying, “#Nowgam #encounter update: 02 #terrorists killed. Identities & affiliations being ascertained. #Arms & #ammunition recovered. #Search is going on.”

On Thursday, four militants were killed in two separate encounters — three in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, and one in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The police said the slain militants were a combined group of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants.

