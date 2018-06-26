Now, you can apply for passport from anywhere in India

The scheme was launched on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas The scheme was launched on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday launched a new scheme by which an applicant can apply for the passport from anywhere in India. The scheme was launched on the occasion of the Sixth Passport Seva Divas.

With the launch of this new scheme, applicants can now choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and thus the desired Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/ Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) under the RPO where they wish to submit their application irrespective of whether the present residential address specified in the application form lies within the jurisdiction of the selected RPO or not.

The police verification, if required for a specific passport, would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be printed and despatched by the RPO selected for application submission by the applicant, said an official statement.

The initiative is expected to benefit the applicants who are unable to apply at a PSK/POPSK near their ordinary place of residence, said the statement.

Union ministers Manoj Sinha and General V K Singh were present on the occasion.

