Parra was arrested by NIA on Wednesday, three days after he had filed his nomination papers for District Development Council elections from Pulwama

JUST AFTER 2 pm, two men walked out of the counting centre at Government Degree College for Women in Pulwama, holding a sheet of paper and barely able to contain their smiles. “He won, Waheed won.” While the final vote count was yet to be announced, the lead was unassailable.

Of the 1,851 votes polled for the Pulwama 1 constituency, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para secured 1,322. However, he was not around to collect his certificate.

The PDP’s youth wing leader was arrested by the NIA on November 25, five days after he filed nomination papers, in connection with a terror case against suspended J&K police officer Devinder Singh. The NIA has alleged that Para, who is currently in judicial custody, was in touch with one of the accused.

At his home, in Naira area of Pulwama, his father Ghulam Ahmad Para sits on the floor of the living room, surrounded by friends, neighbours and relatives. “I have not seen him in two years. After he was released, he came home once to see his sister and I missed seeing him that day as well,” the father says, as he breaks down. He says his son never had permission to stay the night at his home due to security concerns.

The campaign, carried out by his friends and family, started after Para’s arrest. “I only stepped out to campaign for him over two days. His friends did everything,” he says. “Now that he has won, we are living in the hope of his release.”

