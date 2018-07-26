Now, TDP plans privilege motion against PM on special status issue

Telugu Desam Party members demand special status for Andhra Pradesh during a protest on Wednesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Telugu Desam Party members demand special status for Andhra Pradesh during a protest on Wednesday (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Close on the heels of the Congress giving privilege motion notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on the Rafale deal issue, the TDP is now planning to move a privilege motion against Modi on the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Sources in TDP said party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to consider moving the motion against the PM on the ground that he allegedly misled the House that AP could not be given special status due to the 14th Finance Commission.

Naidu is learnt to have told party MPs that the 14th Finance Commission does not deal with the issue.

Sources said Naidu held a teleconference with TDP members on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.

A source in the TDP Naidu as telling the MPs: “The Prime Minister and other Union ministers cited 14th Finance Commission for not being able to accord special category status to AP. There was no such recommendation made by 14th Finance Commission. The Centre is (also) saying that it has fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made in AP Reorganisation Act. They are misleading the House. Consider moving privilege motion against them.”

Naidu is learnt to have also asked his MPs to seek support from all parties on the matter and reminded them that the TDP had garnered support from all parties during the no-confidence motion moved by it.

TDP MP Thota Narasimham, however, told The Indian Express, “We are still discussing it (privilege motion). We have not taken any decision yet.”

He also told the MPs that he would soon thank presidents of all parties which supported TDP through letters sent to them, and that they should continue to fight for justice for the state.

Naidu asked the party’s Parliamentarians to continue agitations on the issue and “utilise all forums and platforms to voice our issues seeking for justice”, a source said. The MPs were also asked to stage protests in front of respective ministries for setting up of Kadapa steel plant, Vizag railway zone and funds for Amaravati, the new state capital, sources said.

On Wednesday, TDP MPs continued to protest both inside and outside Parliament, demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.

