Now, RCs, DLs to be available in smart card form with laser engraving in Chandigarh

Now, residents won’t face problems with pictures and text on their registration certificates and driving licenses fading away or breaking, as new smart cards with laser engraving system will be issued.

The project by Registering and Licensing Authority will cost about Rs 5.5 crore. A tender in this regard has been floated, inviting firms to carry out this work. The new contract will be given for a period of five years.

A senior official of the administration said that changes to the smart cards will be made before they land at the door step of the holders. “Usually RCs and DLs get cracks when they are folded. With time, letters or numbers written on it or the holder’s photo also fades away. However, these problems won’t persist with the new smart cards, as they will be made with laser engraving,” said the official. He added, “Around 200 cards (DL and RC) are issued on a daily basis.” In the year 2019-20, around 57,000 driving licenses and 96,000 registration certificates were issued.

The administration aims to enhance convenience of citizens by establishing, operating and maintaining a citizen friendly system using the VAHAN and SARATHI apps. As per the contract, the administration wants to induce efficiency and effectiveness in the transport department, along with ensuring time bound delivery of documents to citizens. “Minimising foot fall in the office for collecting documents and time bound delivery of the documents at door steps are some of the objectives we are looking at,” stated the official.

The agency that takes up the work has been asked to create an integrated information system that would ensure the availability of information anytime and anywhere. The scope of work for the agency includes supply of PVC smart cards including their printing and personalisation, providing related infrastructure, supply of manpower, enveloping of smart cards and handover for delivery to card holder.

