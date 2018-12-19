Now, Rajasthan waives farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh

After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday announced farm loan waiver taken from cooperative banks and up to Rs. 2 lakh from other banks. The state government will bear a burden of Rs. 18,000 crore for the waiver.

पिछली सरकार ने वादाखिलाफी की, एक तरफ कहा 50 हजार तक के कर्ज माफ़ करेंगे और सिर्फ 2 हजार करोड़ रुपया चुकाया,जबकि 8 का भार आने वाला था, 6 हजार करोड़ उन्होंने छोड़ दिया।

हमारी सरकार वादे के मुताबिक किसानों का ऋण माफ करेगी, करीब 18 हजार करोड़ का भार पड़ेगा, तमाम भार सरकार वहन करेगी। pic.twitter.com/Oq54yNQhxb — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 19, 2018

Hours after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had signed documents to waive off farm loan, keeping the promises made in the Congress manifesto before the elections. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also followed the suit and announced that his government will waive farm loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers.

“The decision was taken after a proper detailed discussion with officials from the concerned departments. A roadmap has been prepared so that the officers face no problem in following the decision,” PTI quoted Gehlot on Wednesday. The scheme will apply to those farmers who have been in debt till November 30.

Gehlot said it had waived short-term crop loan of only up to Rs 50,000 taken from cooperative banks. Now the Rs 50,000-limit has been removed, Gehlot said referring to the scheme the BJP government had announced earlier this year.

He said the Vasundhara Raje government’s scheme would have cost Rs 8,000 crore, but only Rs 2,000 were actually spent in writing off the loans. The remaining burden has been passed on to the new Congress government, he claimed. Gehlot further said farmers unable to pay back their loans were committing suicide in the state.

On Tuesday, Gandhi had said, “After coming to power the Modi government has not waived a single rupee. We had promised loan waiver during our poll campaigns and delivered it in six hours in two states. Rajasthan will follow soon.”

“We will not let the prime minister rest until he waives loans. Congress manifesto for 2019 would promise farm loan waiver. We will do it – guaranteed 100 per cent – if the Narendra Modi government doesn’t do it by then,” Gandhi said marking farm loan waiver as the key issue for the party.

After winning the state assembly polls on December 11, Congress president Rahul Gandhi assured that farmers in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will soon get a loan waiver as promised by the party.

It’s done! Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh have waived farm loans. We asked for 10 days. We did it in 2. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2018

In the run-up to the state assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan within 10 days if the party comes to power.

(With PTI inputs)