Now, Pokhriyal to be evicted, to make room for Scindia

AFTER EVICTING Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, the next big eviction on the government’s radar is of former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from 27, Safdarjung Road, a bungalow that was allotted to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.

Sources said a team of Directorate of Estates personnel will be sent on Monday to begin eviction. Since Pokhriyal is no longer a minister, he is not eligible for a Type VIII accommodation, said sources.

27, Safdarjung Road, a corner bungalow near Safdarjung’s Tomb in Lutyens’ Delhi, was home to the Scindias for years. It was earlier allotted to Scindia’s late father, Madhavrao Scindia, when he was a Union minister. Jyotiraditya Scindia occupied the bungalow till 2019, when he left after losing the Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, after Scindia switched over to the BJP and was made Union minister last year, he was given the option of at least three bungalows. But he requested to be allotted 27, Safdarjung Road. With Pokhriyal not vacating the premises, Scindia has been living at his private residence in Anand Lok.

“Ramesh Pokhriyal has been living at 27, Safdurjung Road since the past few years. But since he is no longer a union minister, he was given a new accommodation at 2, Tughlaq Lane but has so far not moved out. A team will be sent on Monday to begin the eviction,” said a senior official.

According to sources, despite repeated notices from the Directorate of Estates, Pokhriyal has resisted eviction. He sought permission to retain the bungalow, but his request was denied.

According to the rules of the Directorate of Estate, Type VIII bungalows, which have seven rooms with quarters for the domestic help, are allotted to serving ministers, Rajya Sabha members, and senior members of the judiciary. Pokhriyal was allotted the property when he was the Union Education Minister. However, citing health concerns, he resigned from the post in July last year, just ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. As per the rules, he should have vacated the premises within one month of his resignation.

In its latest eviction notice on February 3, the Department of Estates said “all persons who may be in occupation of the said premises, 27, Safdarjung Road” are ordered to vacate the premises with immediate effect. The order noted that if the occupants refused to comply, they were “liable to be evicted from the said premises, if need be, by the use of force as may be necessary”.

While Pokhriyal did not want to comment on the matter, a source close to him said the Lok Sabha Secretariat had informed the urban development ministry last year that Pokhriyal was entitled to a Type VIII bungalow. Following this, the source said, Pokhriyal asked the ministry to allow him to retain the accommodation on Safdarjung Road, which is a Type VIII bungalow. “However, when he did not hear from the ministry, he informed them that he would move to the Type VII bungalow allotted to him till they find a Type VIII bungalow. He will move by April 2,” said the source.