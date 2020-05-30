Now, Pinarayi says no community spread, cites Kerala’s positivity rate

To further assert that there is no community spread of the virus, Vijayan compared the deaths reported in Kerala from January 1 to May 15 last year with deaths reported in the state in the same period in 2020. (File) To further assert that there is no community spread of the virus, Vijayan compared the deaths reported in Kerala from January 1 to May 15 last year with deaths reported in the state in the same period in 2020. (File)

Allaying fears of community spread amid a steady spike in Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks, the Kerala government on Friday said the state currently has a low test positivity rate by international standards. Test positivity rate is the ratio of positive cases to the total persons tested.

From 503 cases on May 8, the Covid-19 case count in Kerala has climbed to 1,150 within the last 21 days.

After a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Tests have been increased. When 100 samples are examined, only 1.7 samples report positive. That shows our test positivity rate is only 1.7 per cent. At the national level, this figure is 5 per cent. Various countries are trying to attain a test positivity rate below 2 per cent,’’ he said.

He also said the case fatality rate in Kerala is only 0.5 per cent. “Higher TPR and CFR show there is not an adequate number of tests. Whereas in Kerala, the situation is different. Our achievement in this regard can be attributed to the state’s quality healthcare system, effective contact tracing and scientific quarantining. Of the 644 cases reported since May 10, only 65 cases spread through contact, which forms only 10.9 per cent of the cases reported in that period.”

To further assert that there is no community spread of the virus, Vijayan compared the deaths reported in Kerala from January 1 to May 15 last year with deaths reported in the state in the same period in 2020. “As many as 93,717 deaths have been reported in Kerala from January-May-15 period in 2019 whereas only 73,155 deaths have been reported in the corresponding period this year, which shows a fall of 20,562 in death figures. If there is a community spread of the virus, death figures would have been different.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd