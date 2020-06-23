Now open in Punjab: restaurant dine-in, marriage halls at 50% capacity

Earlier, Punjab government had issued guidelines for phased reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls. (Representational) Earlier, Punjab government had issued guidelines for phased reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls. (Representational)

Punjab government on Tuesday allowed dine-in facility in the restaurants till 8 pm with 50 per cent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. Also, banquet halls and marriage palaces would now be allowed to organise social functions for up to 50 persons, excluding the staff.

“Keeping in view concerns of the industry and MHA instructions, we have decided to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls & other hospitality services at reduced 50 per cent capacity. However, establishments must adhere to the SOP and observe full precautions,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

Dine-in services

The management of restaurants and hotels providing dine-in services would have to comply with the standard operating procedures, including buffet meals up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less.

Earlier, Punjab government had issued guidelines for phased reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services and shopping malls.

In these fresh guidelines, the state government has relaxed the conditions for opening of all types of hospitality services.

An official spokesperson said in addition to this, now the restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests, but the timings for both the hotel guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 pm.

However, bars in the hotels will remain closed, but liquor could be served in rooms and restaurants, as permitted under the excise policy of the state.

Marriages and social functions

The spokesperson further informed that weddings and other social functions and ‘open-air’ parties in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues could be organised with up to 50 persons.

The number of guests, exclusive of catering staff, would not exceed 50 persons.

The size of banquet hall and venue for 50 persons will be at least be 5,000 square feet based on requirement of 10′ x10′ area for a person for the purpose of maintenance of adequate social distancing.

As per the guidelines, the bars would continue to remain closed in banquet halls/marriage palaces.

However, liquor would be allowed to be served in the function as per the excise policy of the state. The SOPs for hotels and other hospitality services would be strictly followed. The management of hotels and other hospitality services would be obliged to comply with the SOPs of Union Health Ministry.

District authorities have also been directed to ensure compliance of guidelines and other SOP depending upon the local situation. The district authorities can also impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary, added the spokesperson.

