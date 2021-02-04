Now only 2 Haryana districts near protest sites face mobile internet curbs

The Haryana government Thursday lifted mobile internet curbs from three more districts while extending the suspension of the services in Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm on February 5, as per an official statement.

It has been done prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the three districts, the statement said, adding any person found violating the curbs will face legal action.

On January 26, the state government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in three districts near Delhi after violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day. It later extended the ban to 17 districts but by February 3, he curbs remained in place only in five districts — Kaithal, Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

However, as mobile internet continues to remain suspended in Sonipat and Jhajjar, the two districts near protest sites of Singhu and Tikri borders, the restrictions in the remaining three have been lifted.

The government’s move to suspend mobile internet services in 17 districts earlier and later on keeping these suspended in a few places led to protests by farmers in the state.