Now-missing report on 2008 killing of VHP leader in Odisha ‘mentioned conversion, Naxal activity’: Probe panel chief

This week, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate initiated an investigation into the case.

The report of the Justice A S Naidu Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Laxmanananda Saraswati and four of his disciples in Odisha’s Kandhamal district in August 2008, contained references to religious conversion among several factors that contributed to social tensions in the region, Justice Naidu told The Indian Express.

The two-volume report, running over 1,500 pages, was submitted to the Odisha government in December 2016. The commission examined around 300 witnesses and received 825 affidavits during the course of its inquiry.

The alleged disappearance of the report from the Chief Minister’s Office during the transition of power in June 2024, when the current BJP government took over from the previous BJD regime, had triggered a political controversy, and a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the state government. This week, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate initiated an investigation into the case.