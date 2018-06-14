Now, man lynched in West Bengal on suspicion of being child lifter

A 35-year-old man was tied to a post and thrashed by the mob over his alleged involvement in kidnapping of children. (Representational photo) A 35-year-old man was tied to a post and thrashed by the mob over his alleged involvement in kidnapping of children. (Representational photo)

Days after two men, suspected be child lifters, were beaten to death in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a man was allegedly lynched by an enraged mob on suspicion of being a child lifter at Bulbulchandi in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said.

A police officer told PTI that the 35-year-old man was tied to a post and thrashed by the mob over his alleged involvement in kidnapping of children for organ harvesting.

The man was rescued by police but succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital, the officer said. Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident and are being questioned, police said.

“There have been rumours of child abductions circulating on the social media for the past few days, and we are trying to keep them at bay,” the officer said.

